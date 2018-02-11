Crash Knocks out Power in Taylor

Posted 5:00 pm, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:53PM, February 11, 2018

TAYLOR -- Hundreds of homes and business lost power for hours after a car hit a utility pole in Lackawanna County.

Police said a car hit a utility pole along Main Street in Taylor around 2 a.m. Sunday. A transformer blew, and nearly 900 homes and businesses lost power, according to PPL.

One of the businesses affected was Walmart, which did not reopen until noon.

An employee at Walmart said perishable items had to be restocked following that power outage.

