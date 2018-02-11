× Benefit for New Mom with Rare Cancer

MCADOO — Friends and family came together to raise money for a new mom who is battling brain cancer in Schuylkill County.

The event was held Sunday afternoon at The Strand on West Blaine Street in McAdoo.

Dana Scatton is 18 years old and recently gave birth to a baby girl.

Scatton is fighting DIPG, which is a very rare form of brain cancer.

The money raised will help her pay for her treatments while supporting her daughter.

Those involved with the fundraiser were happy for the support.

“It’s nice to see the community and all the people help, come together, all the volunteers from the basketball league, dance studio, volunteers from The Strand. Everyone pulled together and helped out for a great cause,” said John Shigo, owner of The Strand.

People who attended the event enjoyed some live entertainment and food.