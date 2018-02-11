× Adam Rippon Shines in Olympic Debut; Team USA Takes Bronze

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — It’s a dream come true for one of the best local athletes in the world.

After all the hard work, Adam Rippon of Clarks Summit made his Olympic debut Sunday night.

At 28 years old, he’s the oldest rookie on the U.S. men’s figure skating team.

Rippon exudes confidence and he backed it up on the world stage.

The Clarks Summit native was absolutely spectacular, earning a total score of 172.98, making him third best of the evening. Though, consensus on social media and even the broadcasters was that he deserved a better score from the judges.

His name was trending worldwide on Twitter.

Adam Rippon just skated the most flawless program I've ever watched yet somehow is in 2nd behind the Russian that fell once and stumbled on another jump???? Very confused how they score ice skating now #Olympics #WinterOlympics — SportsOpinions (@MY_SPORTS_VIEWS) February 12, 2018

Still can’t get over that Adam Rippon’s flawless, magical skate was edged out by a Russian Elvis who fell and whose program was decidedly sloppy. Can Mueller look into this please? Thanks! #olympics — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) February 12, 2018

The two skaters ahead of Adam Rippon illustrates what is wrong with the current FIG scoring system. Rewarding skaters for trying instead of for successfully execution of jumps encourages them to attempt skills they cannot actually perform. #messy — Deb (@auntdeb59) February 12, 2018

Patrick Chan and Olympic Athlete from Russia can fall over the damn ice repeatedly and score higher than Adam Rippon's perfectly executed program?#Olympics pic.twitter.com/mDNKzRRG8w — Excuse you the Olympics are on (@mikalapaula) February 12, 2018

me trying to figure out why adam rippon’s program placed lower than kolyada’s pic.twitter.com/mDSMg2NbXu — ashley (@ashleyyk7) February 12, 2018

Ummmmm so why did Adam Rippon only get 2nd place for that amazing performance?? pic.twitter.com/INuHaZYqwA — grabetsi (roll the dice on Thomas) (@WAisendgame) February 12, 2018

when I saw adam rippon not get first pic.twitter.com/Slaj7PHyne — keri (@kerichen_) February 12, 2018

This is what's wrong with #figureskating How in the heck is Adam Rippon in second place???!!!!! #olympics — Rafranz Davis (@RafranzDavis) February 12, 2018

His performance helped Team USA win the bronze medal. Canada won gold, and the Olympic Athletes from Russia won silver.

Rippon skates again on Thursday.