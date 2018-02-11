Adam Rippon Shines in Olympic Debut; Team USA Takes Bronze
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — It’s a dream come true for one of the best local athletes in the world.
After all the hard work, Adam Rippon of Clarks Summit made his Olympic debut Sunday night.
At 28 years old, he’s the oldest rookie on the U.S. men’s figure skating team.
Rippon exudes confidence and he backed it up on the world stage.
The Clarks Summit native was absolutely spectacular, earning a total score of 172.98, making him third best of the evening. Though, consensus on social media and even the broadcasters was that he deserved a better score from the judges.
His name was trending worldwide on Twitter.
His performance helped Team USA win the bronze medal. Canada won gold, and the Olympic Athletes from Russia won silver.
Rippon skates again on Thursday.