Adam Rippon Shines in Olympic Debut; Team USA Takes Bronze

Posted 10:54 pm, February 11, 2018, by

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Adam Rippon of the United States of America celebrates after competing in the Figure Skating Team Event Men's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA — It’s a dream come true for one of the best local athletes in the world.

After all the hard work, Adam Rippon of Clarks Summit made his Olympic debut Sunday night.

At 28 years old, he’s the oldest rookie on the U.S. men’s figure skating team.

Rippon exudes confidence and he backed it up on the world stage.

The Clarks Summit native was absolutely spectacular, earning a total score of 172.98, making him third best of the evening. Though, consensus on social media and even the broadcasters was that he deserved a better score from the judges.

His name was trending worldwide on Twitter.

His performance helped Team USA win the bronze medal. Canada won gold, and the Olympic Athletes from Russia won silver.

Rippon skates again on Thursday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s