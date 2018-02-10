Students Compete in MATHCOUNTS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A math competition was no problem for some students in Luzerne County.

The MATHCOUNTS competition was held at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston on Saturday.

Teams of middle schoolers from 15 area school districts faced off against each other.

The competition is designed to make math more fun and help students get better at problem solving.

Students who spoke with Newswatch 16 said they were up for the challenge.

"It's kind of fun because you get to experience different stuff you never have done before," said Sydney Paglia, Meyers High School.

"My teacher, she encouraged me to join it, and she said it was a good program, and I agree with her," said Aniyah Vital, Meyers High School.

Students say they prepared by solving plenty of math problems ahead of the competition.