The Southern Columbia wrestling team fell to Reynolds 30-25 in the championship of the Class AA State Duals Tournament in Hershey.
Southern Columbia Takes Second at State Duals
-
Southern Columbia vs Harbor Creek Duals
-
Southern Columbia Wrestling Outlasts Muncy 36-32
-
Muncy Wrestling Battle-Tested for District IV Tournament
-
Honesdale vs Reynolds wrestling Duals
-
Tigers Happy With Dual Win In Muncy
-
-
Gaige Garcia Reflects On Southern Columbia’s Wrestling Win On Tuesday
-
Ryan Chulada on Wrestling Duals
-
Shikellamy vs Cathedral Prep Duals
-
Delaware Valley vs Cumberland Valley “AAA” Duals
-
Muncy rallied past Burrell
-
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
Pottsville Crimson Tide Wrestling Team Heads To Ohio For The St. Edwards Duals
-
Southern Columbia Reaches 16th State Title Game