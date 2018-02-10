Southern Columbia Takes Second at State Duals

Posted 6:44 pm, February 10, 2018, by

The Southern Columbia wrestling team fell to Reynolds 30-25 in the championship of the Class AA State Duals Tournament in Hershey.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s