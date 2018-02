Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- While the best of the best battle it out in South Korea for Olympic gold, some professional skiers showed off their skills on the slopes in the Poconos.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Camelback Ski Resort near Tannersville on Saturday for the showcase of some skiers and snowboarders.

The nighttime display combined some talented skiers alongside cutting-edge 3D projection for a visually stunning performance.