RailRiders Hold Annual National Anthem Tryouts

Posted 6:45 pm, February 10, 2018, by

DICKSON CITY -- The Star Spangled Banner rang through the halls of the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

A few dozen people auditioned to sing the National Anthem for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders upcoming season.

Contestants could use their voices or an instrument to try out.

Christopher Boone of Scranton said he came to show his patriotic spirit, but he said getting picked would be cool, too.

"I would be totally shocked and amazed. I would be proud to represent the RailRiders and their season and everything. I'd just be happy. I'd be overjoyed and everything, so wish me luck," Boone said.

A panel of distinguished judges helped pick the performers including Newswatch 16's own Julie Sidoni and Sharla McBride.

