Long-time Firefighter Remembered

Posted 6:18 pm, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, February 10, 2018

POTTSVILLE -- Firefighters paid their final respects to one of their own in Schuylkill County.

Fred Montag, a longtime fireman at American Hose Co. in Pottsville, died earlier this month.

Family and fellow first responders escorted his casket atop a fire truck in a funeral procession through the streets of Pottsville on Saturday.

"Fred was an all-around general good guy. I mean, you couldn't meet a nicer guy, always had a laugh, always had a smile, so we're gonna miss him," said Capt. Kevin Sibbett, American Hose Co.

Sibbett said Montag was involved in every aspect of the fire department.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s