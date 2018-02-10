Long-time Firefighter Remembered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- Firefighters paid their final respects to one of their own in Schuylkill County.

Fred Montag, a longtime fireman at American Hose Co. in Pottsville, died earlier this month.

Family and fellow first responders escorted his casket atop a fire truck in a funeral procession through the streets of Pottsville on Saturday.

"Fred was an all-around general good guy. I mean, you couldn't meet a nicer guy, always had a laugh, always had a smile, so we're gonna miss him," said Capt. Kevin Sibbett, American Hose Co.

Sibbett said Montag was involved in every aspect of the fire department.