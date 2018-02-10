× In Your Neighborhood

Luau Fundraiser

Warm the season with a Luau Fundraiser to benefit the NEPA Youth Shelter. You must be 21 years to attend the Hawaiian food and fun with beer & wine, entertainment, raffle baskets & a 50/50 chance. The Luau is at the NEPA Youth Shelter, Wyoming Ave. in Scranton on Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 5 p.m. To attend it’s $30 per person with tickets available on Facebook at nepayouthshelter.

Lehighton Area Pool Pals Cabin Fever Dance

Lehighton Area Pool Pals sponsor a “Cabin Fever Dance”. Enjoy food, dance and an evening of fun at the Orioles Pavilion on Orioles Drive in Lehighton on Saturday, Feb. 24 starting at 5:30 p.m. It’s DJ dance music with Doc Layne Roberts. There’s a dance contest and finger food included in the ticket price. Tickets are $15 per person. There are discounts for advanced sale tickets for couples with 2 tickets for $25. For additional information contact Mark or Diane at 610-377-5275. All profits support the Baer Memorial Pool.