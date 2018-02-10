Good Morning PA – Stourbridge Elementary Center

Posted 11:22 am, February 10, 2018

2nd Graders at Stourbridge Elementary Center in Honesdale want to wish you a Happy Valentines Day! They are excited about the holiday and other lessons and experiences they get at school.

