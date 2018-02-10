Chili Cook-off Benefits Dunmore Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A few people put their best chili recipes to the test in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the third annual Chili Cook-off in Dunmore on Saturday.

More than 20 different chilis were on the menu.

The cook off cost $15 to enter and $5 to taste.

Basket raffles were available as well.

All the money raised went to the Dunmore High School marching band.

The cook off began in Pam Pasko's kitchen. She tells us she's happy with how far it's come.

"It's wonderful considering the arts the way they are in the communities these days. To see everybody here supporting everybody, the children, it's just wonderful," said Pam Pasko of Dunmore.

The Chili Cook-off raised about $3,400 for the band.