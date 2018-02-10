Chili Cook-off Benefits Dunmore Marching Band

Posted 10:36 pm, February 10, 2018, by

DUNMORE -- A few people put their best chili recipes to the test in Lackawanna County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the third annual Chili Cook-off in Dunmore on Saturday.

More than 20 different chilis were on the menu.

The cook off cost $15 to enter and $5 to taste.

Basket raffles were available as well.

All the money raised went to the Dunmore High School marching band.

The cook off began in Pam Pasko's kitchen. She tells us she's happy with how far it's come.

"It's wonderful considering the arts the way they are in the communities these days. To see everybody here supporting everybody, the children, it's just wonderful," said Pam Pasko of Dunmore.

The Chili Cook-off raised about $3,400 for the band.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s