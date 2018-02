Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP -- Fire damaged a business in Columbia County.

Crews were called to R & S Automotive in Montour Township outside of Bloomsburg around 11 a.m. Saturday.

There was smoke damage to the business and some equipment inside was damaged.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a few minutes.

A fire marshal will look into the cause, but officials tell Newswatch 16 it does not appear suspicious.