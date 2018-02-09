× Waiting on Warm Weather, a Winter Tradition for Some Store Owners in the Northern Tier

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP — Phones were ringing inside Anthony’s Restaurant and Pizzeria. Friday night means takeout orders or checking on tables at the restaurant in South Montrose.

But recently a busy kitchen was not the case.

“Christmas time everybody comes out anyway. Right after Christmas, January, February, slippery roads, no one wants to come out,” said Wendy Bartock, Anthony’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.

Anthony’s Pizzeria has been there for four years and owner Wendy Bartock says the business depends on takeout orders during the winter months.

“We probably do more of that because if the whole family doesn’t want to come out they will send someone to pick up the food and take it home,” said Bartock.

The cold temperatures may keep some inside but with warmer temperatures on the way it may be time to venture outside, even to a pizza place.

That was true for the Lathrope family. Newswatch 16 caught up with them as they dined on mozzarella sticks and pasta.

“Friday night, dinner out. Decided to go out inside of staying in.”

At New Milford Hardware, cars pulled in and out of the parking lot.

Owner Kyle Herbert says business has been steady this winter but he expects it to pick up as the ice thaws.

“It should be busy. People will still be trying to get the ice off the driveways and then it’s supposed to rain. We will be busy fighting that and I think people will be looking to get outside a little bit,” said Herbert.

Waiting for the weather to warm up, a winter tradition for some store owners in the northern tier.