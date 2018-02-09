Volunteers Offer Free Outdoor Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESVILLE -- Volunteers in part of Lycoming County are inviting the community to try an active outdoor sport in Williamsport.

Her laces are tied and her skis are on. 11-year-old Gwen Kishbaugh and about 20 of her classmates at Ashkar Elementary in Hughesville are a bit wobbly on their feet.

Volunteers with Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center are teaching these students how to cross-country ski.

"I've fallen and my feet have been bending," Gwen said.

Sue Stackhouse volunteers with Crystal Lake Camps.

"Just get them on skis and let them go have fun, give them a little instruction on how to get up when they fall down a lot," Stackhouse said.

Volunteers with Crystal Lake Camps will be at Brandon Park Friday night so folks in the city can try another winter activity -- snowshoeing.

"Snowshoes are very easy to put on with regular snow boots, a sturdy shoe, and also on the bottom of them they have cleats," Stackhouse explained.

An avid skier, Stackhouse says the free event is meant to get people interested in outdoor sports. All age and experience levels are welcome.

"We had Mayor Campana out on snowshoes just a week ago. There was very little snow so we are looking forward to having enough snow to really know what the snowshoes feel like."

Stackhouse and a few other volunteers will be at Brandon Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Williamsport.