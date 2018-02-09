× Valentine’s Day Comes Early for Women in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — After Leslie Gonzalez from Mount Pocono dropped off her son at Head Start inside the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna, she was called into the United Way office.

There, she was given a plastic box, filled with gifts for Valentine’s Day.

“This was definitely a shocker to me. They were like, ‘hey, we have something for you.’ I was like, ‘really?’ This is such a blessing, thank you so much,” said Leslie Gonzalez, Mount Pocono.

Leslie, along with more than 300 other single moms throughout Monroe County, were given these little boxes of love.

The first-ever “Valentine’s Day Shoe Box Project” was hosted by United Women through the United Way of Monroe County.

“If you’re a single mom, who is your Valentine? Your kids might be doing something which is awesome, but it’s also nice to be thought of,” said Monica Cravotta, United Way of Monroe County.

All the gifts inside these boxes were donated by strangers — little random acts of kindness for single moms here in Monroe County.

The boxes were filled with everything from candy and chocolates to books and more.

“A lot of the essentials that us moms, don’t get for ourselves because we are so worried about our children. This was really special,” said Korinda Amaro, Long Pond.

Korinda Amaro from Long Pond says it’s nice to see all the community support for single moms who might be struggling.

“It makes you as a single mom feel even more special. You know someone appreciates who you are and what you are doing and this really means a lot,” said Amaro.

The United Way hopes to hold this Valentine’s Day event next year and continue helping single moms in the Poconos feel the love on Valentine’s Day.