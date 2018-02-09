Two Locked Up After Road Rage Incident in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE -- Two people were roughed up in a road rage incident in Lackawanna County.
Nathan Frisbie and Brian Frisbie were both cuffed Thursday night accused of racing after another vehicle in Carbondale.
Police say their jeep cut off the victim and then rammed his vehicle six times,
Brian Frisbie is accused of attacking a passenger after the victim's car spun out.
Both Frisbies are locked up on assault charges in Lackawanna County.
41.573693 -75.501851
7 comments
Frian Brisbie
these good old boys have there own cell in the county google them….but they always get away with there crimes, there never locked up for long……….there rap sheets are a mile long but they’ll be on the streets by the morning doing what they do best….DIRTBAGS!! both should be locked up for good!
Chris
Yeah there rat’s, they work with the police to get out of everything. They think their tuff but when they go to the county jail they live on the protected custody block until the savior comes and gets them released. More arrests to follow after their release!
Jimmyc
There’s crime everywhere, not just in Carbondale smarty pants
Wanda
Didn’t one of these dudes beat a guy almost to death? Ironic one of the bald cops beat his wife. Carbondale is so full of nasty violence.
Mare Z
Someone surely seems to know their way around the comment section of these news article.
Snowed-in, too much time on their hands or just plain old bitter. Amazing, indeed!
Chamber Pott
that PSU sweatshirt seems to fit the situation. More PSU shame. It never ends
Nepa is pedo poo!
Wow Carbondale, another news story out of your town. Keep it classy! Lol