Two Locked Up After Road Rage Incident in Lackawanna County

CARBONDALE -- Two people were roughed up in a road rage incident in Lackawanna County.

Nathan Frisbie and Brian Frisbie were both cuffed Thursday night accused of racing after another vehicle in Carbondale.

Police say their jeep cut off the victim and then rammed his vehicle six times,

Brian Frisbie is accused of attacking a passenger after the victim's car spun out.

Both Frisbies are locked up on assault charges in Lackawanna County.