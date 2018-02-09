× Trail of Arts Along the River

BRADFORD COUNTY — In an effort to promote artists and small business in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the Kitson Arts Alliance has organized the North Branch Art Trail.

“We’re passionate about focusing on local artists providing opportunities for local artists and getting the word out to the public about local businesses that really need their support to thrive,” says Dan Thompkins of the Kitson Arts Alliance.

In its inaugural winter guide, the alliance encourages you to explore a 100-mile stretch of the Susquehanna River between Owego, New York and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania,

Michelle Thomas runs a gallery in Tunkhannock. It’s along the trail and she’s excited about what the guide might do for her and other local artists.

“I hope that a lot of people who have never thought about going to an art gallery before will take the chance and go and see what’s there,” Michelle Thomas tells Newswatch 16.

The North Branch Art Trail Winter Tour features stops along 220 and Route 6 including artists, businesses, and restaurants who hope the tour will bring a boost to winter business.

“We wanted to make sure that that got out now um and hopefully it`s gonna be bringing business to us right now,” says Dana Beyer of American Sandwich Company in Wyalusing.

Businesses on Main Street in Wyalusing are featured in the winter guide and see it as an opportunity to band together to help small businesses flourish.

“I’m thrilled, I think it’s really important I think it’s valuable. I look at it and want to go places to see what else is here,” adds Ruth Parsons of Blue Heron Artisan Store.

If you want your own winter guide or more information about the North Branch Art Trail, you can visit it’s website here.