Serious Pickup Power: Monster Jam Roars Into Our Area

Posted 4:55 am, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:04AM, February 9, 2018

From towering trucks to mud-flinging fun, Monster Jam is back in Luzerne County this weekend.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Friday morning.

He spotlighted what to expect with this year’s show.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHAT: Monster Jam
  • WHEN: Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11
  • TIMES: Friday: 7 p.m.
    Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
    Sunday: 1 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $15.00. Call (800) 745-3000 or head here to get yours!

