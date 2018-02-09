School Official on Administrative Leave After Wiretapping Charges
MONROE COUNTY — A Pleasant Valley School District employee has been put on administrative leave.
Joshua Krebs, the supervisor of support staff, was put on administrative leave after police say he set up a camera on top of a vending machine in a break room.
Krebs was charged with wiretapping following the incident.
According to court papers, Kreb admitted to setting up the camera in the hopes of catching a janitor not doing his job.
The Pleasant Valley School District stated that Krebs will remain on leave for the duration of the case.
