Pennsylvania Woman Rides Horse Through Wendy’s Drive-Thru, Orders Frosty

Fox Chapel, PA -- When Marcella Gruchalak and Shelly Tate left a fundraiser in Fox Chapel, PA on horseback, they figured, why not go to Wendy's and order a Frosty on your horse.

Wendy's usually requires drive-thru customers to be in a car but made an exception in this case, according to WTAE.

The video posted back in January is now going viral.

According to Gruchalak's Facebook page, making the news is off her bucket list.