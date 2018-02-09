× Mount Airy Owners Win Bid for Mini-Casino

The owners of Mount Airy Casino in the Poconos won an auction to open another casino in Pennsylvania.

Mount Airy bid $21 million Thursday to get a license for one of the state’s new mini-casinos.

That winning bid isn’t to build a casino here in our area. Instead, Mount Airy’s plan is to build one in New Castle in Lawrence County, near the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line.

Mount Airy is owned by the family of Lackawanna County businessman Louis DeNaples.