Mount Airy Owners Win Bid for Mini-Casino
The owners of Mount Airy Casino in the Poconos won an auction to open another casino in Pennsylvania.
Mount Airy bid $21 million Thursday to get a license for one of the state’s new mini-casinos.
That winning bid isn’t to build a casino here in our area. Instead, Mount Airy’s plan is to build one in New Castle in Lawrence County, near the Pennsylvania/Ohio state line.
Mount Airy is owned by the family of Lackawanna County businessman Louis DeNaples.
4 comments
Blister licker
Lackawanna county businessman???? LOL! Oh, is that what we’re calling it now? The Godfathers of yesteryear would be so proud to have achieved that title.
Build some more garbage mountains too!
Nepa just never learns when it comes to dealing with the Mafia.
Jonestown Sippy Cup
wut? wut is a mini-casino? Are there tiny little waitresses bringing free drinks to all of the gambling addicts? Are the slot machines tiny? Are the roulette wheels the size of coat buttons? MINI-CASINO??? Like this area needs more things to become addicted to………………..(face palm)
Cowboy
FAKE NEWS (owners WIN BID for mini-casino).
Mount Airy OWNERS PAY OFF somebody to open mini-casino.
Just tell it as it is!