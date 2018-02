× Mardi Gras Party in Scranton for Charity

SCRANTON — There’s no party like a Scranton party and folks proved just that Friday night at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

People came out for Party Gras which included food, dancing, gambling and fortune telling.

Newswatch 16’s very own Sharla McBride was the host of the event.

All of the proceeds from Friday night’s event will go to benefit United Neighborhood Centers.