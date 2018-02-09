Man Facing Charges After Allegedly Kidnapping and Assaulting Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Police in Luzerne County arrested a man after they say he duct taped, assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

According to police, Charles Kocher, 45, of Plymouth was parked at a gas station in Hanover Township early Friday morning when police noticed beer cans and duct tape outside the car on the ground.

A female passenger said Kocher duct taped her, stunned her with a stun gun, and assaulted her.

Kocher is facing kidnapping, aggravated assault and other related charges. He is locked up in Luzerne County in lieu of $350,000 bail.