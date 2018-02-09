It’s National Pizza Day! Here’s Where to Get the Best Deals on a Pie

February 9 is National Pizza Day! Whether it’s thin crust, stuff crust, deep dish, Chicago style or New York style – you can’t argue that this dish is a fan favorite of Americans coast to coast.

To celebrate, some of the top brands across America are offering really awesome deals. Below are some today’s deals.

Disclaimer: Promotions may vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to ensure these coupons and deals are valid at your local restaurant.

Pizza Hut

Get two medium 2-topping pizzas for $5.99, plus Hut Rewards members get 30 percent off menu-priced pizzas. Visit its website for details.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza available now through March 5th for $10. Save 40% off an online order with coupon code “40PIZZA.”

Dominos

A select menu is offering “choose any 2 or more” for $5.99

Little Caesar’s

Extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars “EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST” at participating stores.

Hungry Howie’s

Score two medium one-topping pizzas plus Howie Bread for $15, plus other combo deals (see list here).

Chuck E. Cheese’s

Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99.

Marco’s

Get two medium one-topping pizzas, Cheesy Bread and a two-liter soda for $20.99. See more deals by clicking “Hot Deals” on the Marco’s website.

Baskin-Robbins

From 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream

Olive Garden

Introducing new Meatball Pizza Bowl for $8.99. Part of the restaurant’s Create Your Own Lunch Duos menu.

(Check social media for even MORE deals from locally owned pizzerias in your city.)