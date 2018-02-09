Head Athletic Trainer at PSU Resigns

Posted 4:30 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:29PM, February 9, 2018

UNIVERSITY PARK -- The head athletic trainer at Penn State has tendered his resignation.

Tim Bream, head athletic trainer for Penn State football, was living at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house the night Timothy Piazza died after drinking heavily and fell repeatedly.

Last year Bream testified that as the adviser to the fraternity, he was not responsible to chaperone.

Bream said he was in and out of the house all night and said he did not know there was alcohol at the party.

Penn State officials didn't say why Bream is stepping down but said he will leave at the end of the month.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Guido Sarducci

    He resigned? Already? Why wasn’t he flipping FIRED?!?! Didn’t know there was an alcohol party? Oh, so all of those upstanding fellows swinging from the light fixtures, skiing down the staircases, and the reek of booze wasn’t a clue? What a BUFFOON!!!!!

    Reply Report comment