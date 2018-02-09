Head Athletic Trainer at PSU Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK -- The head athletic trainer at Penn State has tendered his resignation.

Tim Bream, head athletic trainer for Penn State football, was living at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house the night Timothy Piazza died after drinking heavily and fell repeatedly.

Last year Bream testified that as the adviser to the fraternity, he was not responsible to chaperone.

Bream said he was in and out of the house all night and said he did not know there was alcohol at the party.

Penn State officials didn't say why Bream is stepping down but said he will leave at the end of the month.