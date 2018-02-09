Hazleton Area vs Crestwood boys basketball

Top ranked Hazleton Area, with one week left in the regular season, hoped to stay perfect in league play as the visited Crestwood. Josh Samec scored 16 points in the Cougars 62-49 win.
