Flea Market Man Pleads Guilty to Indecent Assault
EDWARDSVILLE — A man from Luzerne County pleaded guilty on Friday to indecent assault.
Howard Wolfe of Hanover Township was arrested last year after he repeatedly assaulted a girl who visited the Edwardsville Flea Market which he ran.
Police say Wolfe molested the girl from the age of 12 until she was 15.
Wolfe was also charged in 1995 with molesting a minor.
41.269526 -75.916309
