Dentist Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Improperly Prescribing Medications

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A dentist from Wyoming County is now facing federal charges after allegedly distributing pain medication without a legitimate medical reason.
Authorities say the charges against Christopher Bereznak of Clarks Green come after he was arrested in August for allegedly prescribing several drugs to a woman he was in a relationship with.
Bereznak's license to practice dentistry in Pennsylvania has been suspended and he can no longer prescribe controlled substances.
41.553268 -75.911483
