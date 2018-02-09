Dentist Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Improperly Prescribing Medications

Posted 4:34 pm, February 9, 2018, by , Updated at 04:12PM, February 9, 2018

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A dentist from Wyoming County is now facing federal charges after allegedly distributing pain medication without a legitimate medical reason.

Authorities say the charges against Christopher Bereznak of Clarks Green come after he was arrested in August for allegedly prescribing several drugs to a woman he was in a relationship with.

Bereznak's license to practice dentistry in Pennsylvania has been suspended and he can no longer prescribe controlled substances.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment