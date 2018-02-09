Dentist Facing Federal Charges After Allegedly Improperly Prescribing Medications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- A dentist from Wyoming County is now facing federal charges after allegedly distributing pain medication without a legitimate medical reason.

Authorities say the charges against Christopher Bereznak of Clarks Green come after he was arrested in August for allegedly prescribing several drugs to a woman he was in a relationship with.

Bereznak's license to practice dentistry in Pennsylvania has been suspended and he can no longer prescribe controlled substances.