× Church Hosts “A Night To Shine” To Make Prom Dreams Come True

DICKSON CITY — A church in Lackawanna County helped to make prom dreams come true for some people in our community Friday night.

The Parker Hill Church in Dickson City hosted “A Night to Shine”, a prom for people with mental and physical disabilities that went from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday evening.

The honored guests are deemed prom kings and queens and are paired up with volunteers called “buddies”.

“So, the ‘buddies’ that are with them the entire night, go through security background checks and they are their dance partner for the entire night, have dinner with them, go on the limo rides with them, so they are their friend, their ‘buddy’ the entire night,” said Steve Brown with Parker Hill, who helped organize the prom.

This is the third year the Parker Hill Church has held “A Night to Shine” with all the amenities donated by area businesses and organizations in Lackawanna County.