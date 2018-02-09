× Busy Night For Carbondale Police With Three Separate Incidents In Short Span Of Time

CARBONDALE — Carbondale police say it was a busy night filled with reports of serious crimes Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. police came to a home at 129 Dundaff Street after a woman was shot by her husband during a domestic dispute.

Police say the husband, Stanley Dombroski, then shut himself inside the house with his 9-year-old son.

The swat team was called.

Neighbor Rich Sangster recalls all the commotion.

“The whole street had cars with flashing lights and cops with rifles, like machine guns and stuff, it was crazy,” said Sangster.

Dombroski soon surrendered and was taken into custody.

Police were still at his home when they got another disturbing call.

“A female was threatening suicide by cop which we take very seriously,” said Officer Dominick Andidora. “We got on scene and thank god it happened to be not as bad as we thought.”

But then back at the home on Dundaff Street, police got another call, this one about a road rage chase that was heading their way.

Police say brothers Nathan Frisbie and Brian Frisbie were chasing two men in another vehicle, eventually ramming the victim’s car six times.

The Frisbies then fled to Dundaff Street where police were still investigating the shooting.

“Again, we were in the right place at the right time and we were able to apprehend them without incident,” said Andidora.

All three men are facing a slew of charges including a felony count of aggravated assault.

“It was hectic but on behalf of the Carbondale Police Department I would like to give a sincere thank you to all of our surrounding neighboring police departments, who without even being asked took it upon themselves to respond up here and lend a helping hand,” said Carbondale Police Chief Brian Bognatz.

The three men remain in the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post bail.

Police say that Dombroski’s wife was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

They say family is taking care of their 9-year-old son.