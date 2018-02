× 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show Road Trip Contest

WNEP-TV’s Home and Backyard is heading on a bus trip to the 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show, Monday, March 5th!

25 Lucky winners and their guests will travel with Home and Backyard to the flower show courtesy of Davis Bus and Limo.

The contest begins Feb 10th and ends Feb. 24 at 11:59pm.

You may enter once each day during the contest period.

You must be 18 or older to enter.