16 To The Rescue: Max

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — If you’re looking for a happy-go-lucky guy in your life, check out Max, a healthy 12-year-old spaniel mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Max came to the shelter last year as part of a humane case and is adored by everyone.

“He loves going out romping around with volunteers and staff,” said volunteer Chelsea Feldmann. “He’s an absolute favorite and we’re just looking for that perfect home for him.”

Despite his past, Max is very resilient and certainly doesn’t act like a senior.

“Being that he’s a senior, sometimes that can deter people, sometimes it attracts them if they’re only looking for a senior but he has so much life to give. He’s an absolute dream. To see him romp around, you ask are you sure you’re 12.”

While Max is a very playful pup, he’s a bit picky with his pals.

“Max is a little dog-selective, so if someone else had an animal in the home, we would want to do a meet and greet to make sure their personalities clicked.”

He’s also treat-motivated and loves checking out new places, weather permitting.

“He’s an absolute doll, he loves the car, going for walks, not a big fan of the cold weather.”

The best kind of home for this guy?

“Single-family dog that has a couch to lay on, really, have a home to call his own.”

If you are interested in giving Max a home, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com