Woman Shot in Carbondale

CARBONDALE -- A woman was shot in Lackawanna County.

Police in Carbondale confirmed a woman was shot inside a home on Dundaff Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The SWAT team was called in because there was a child in the home and police were still looking for the shooter.

Police confirmed it was a husband who shot his wife. That man has been arrested and is in custody.

Officers said the woman is expected to survive.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

