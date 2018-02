× Woman Injured by Tires from Truck

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — A woman was flown to the hospital after being hit by tires that came off a truck.

A witness said the woman was outside her home on Perkins Pond Road in Berlin Township, near Beach Creek, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when two tires came off a truck going down the road.

Troopers said the truck did not stop.

There is no word on the woman’s condition.

State police are investigating.