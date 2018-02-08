× Wally Ice Fest Returns to the Poconos This Weekend

All of the recent cold, ice, and snowy weather is making for the magical mix that’s needed to bring back a huge wintertime attraction in the Poconos.

For the first time in three years, Wally Ice Fest returns to Lake Wallenpaupack.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the weekend event Thursday.

Wally Ice Fest runs this Saturday and Sunday, February 10 and 11, and features events both on and off the Lake.

Activities include ice hockey, a curling demonstration, cool creations carved out of ice, and more!

For background information on Wally Ice Fest, head here.

For a schedule of events, click here!

If you have questions about the event, email: info@wallyicefest.com