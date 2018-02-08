School Closings And Delays

Two Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:49 am, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48AM, February 8, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police swarmed Hutson Street late Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

According to police, a man, 41, and a woman, 39, were hit by that gunfire.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the gunfire, or how badly the two were hurt.

Authorities haven't said if they made any arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.

