Two Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
Police swarmed Hutson Street late Wednesday night for a reported shooting.
According to police, a man, 41, and a woman, 39, were hit by that gunfire.
Investigators haven't said what led up to the gunfire, or how badly the two were hurt.
Authorities haven't said if they made any arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.
4 comments
Dave Matichwa
And that goof ball mayor and his sidekick chief will insist the crime rate is down. Sure it is Uncle Tony. I believe you
Lloyd Schmucatelli
We’re reaping the fruits of mandated diversity.
i quit..
NO SHOCK HERE!!!!!
P*THEADS
It’s sad what Williamsport is doing to the Northeast!