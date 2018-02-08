Two Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police swarmed Hutson Street late Wednesday night for a reported shooting.

According to police, a man, 41, and a woman, 39, were hit by that gunfire.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the gunfire, or how badly the two were hurt.

Authorities haven't said if they made any arrests yet here in Wilkes-Barre.