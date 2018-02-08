Stuck Truck Ties Up Traffic on Route 315

Posted 7:21 pm, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:20PM, February 8, 2018

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- A stuck truck caused problems for traffic Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

The large tank the truck is hauling got stuck going under the Interstate 81 bridge on Route 315 south in Pittston Township.

Traffic is stopped in both directions while crews work to get that truck unstuck.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • TriciaT

    Lets hear some background on the driver and why he didnt know the size of his truck.
    Does he have a valid license? Is he one of the NAFTA allowed drivers?
    Do some real reporting please.

    Reply Report comment