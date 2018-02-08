School Closings And Delays

Source of Creek Suds Found

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP — A sudsy situation in a creek in Luzerne County has been traced to a soap and detergent facility.

The foam in Black Creek in Black Creek and Hazle Townships last month tested positive for ingredients in detergent and was traced to a storm sewer coming out of Henkel, Inc., according to a DEP investigation.

Officials said the storm sewer line has been fixed.

DEP sent Henkel a notice of violation and will conduct assessments to determine long-term effects to the creek.

