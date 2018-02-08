Sick of Snow in the Poconos?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- It has been a snowy, slushy, cold and icy week. It is winter, after all, but for some people, the past few days have been a lot to bear.

“I’m done with the snow. I’m so over it and so ready for the spring and summer. I can’t stand the snow. I don’t like being trapped, and I’m over it. I do not want no more snow,” said Patricia Shook of East Stroudsburg.

According to Stormtracker 16 weather data, it snowed five of the first seven days of February.

“It’s been a rollercoaster between the one day nice, one day snowing with the rain,” said Mitchell Marcus of Middle Smithfield Township.

The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter. Some people we spoke with are desperately hoping that furry forecaster is wrong.

“I think it’s great for the businesses around here, especially the ski season and everything, but I’m ready for spring. I’m a summer girl, definitely!” said Karen Stone of Stroudsburg.