School Closings And Delays

Sick of Snow in the Poconos?

Posted 10:54 pm, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 06:59PM, February 8, 2018

EAST STROUDSBURG -- It has been a snowy, slushy, cold and icy week. It is winter, after all, but for some people, the past few days have been a lot to bear.

“I’m done with the snow. I’m so over it and so ready for the spring and summer. I can’t stand the snow. I don’t like being trapped, and I’m over it. I do not want no more snow,” said Patricia Shook of East Stroudsburg.

According to Stormtracker 16 weather data, it snowed five of the first seven days of February.

“It’s been a rollercoaster between the one day nice, one day snowing with the rain,” said Mitchell Marcus of Middle Smithfield Township.

The groundhog has predicted six more weeks of winter. Some people we spoke with are desperately hoping that furry forecaster is wrong.

“I think it’s great for the businesses around here, especially the ski season and everything, but I’m ready for spring. I’m a summer girl, definitely!” said Karen Stone of Stroudsburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s