Promoting New Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON -- A community in Luzerne County is getting a boost to promote new business ownership.

Hazleton is getting a $50,000 grant over the next three years from Penn State University.

The school is giving that money to communities that have Penn State campuses to bolster entrepreneurship. Hazleton plans to use the grant to create three centers where those looking to start a business can get free assistance.

"The THInC Center, which stands for The Hazleton Innovative Collaborative, and there will be THInC downtown, there will be THInC on campus and there will be THInC at Can Be, all of which will help entrepreneurship growth throughout the Hazleton region," said Dr. Gary Lawler, Penn State Hazleton.

The goal is to have those three centers up and running within the next year in Hazleton.