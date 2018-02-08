A ten card pro Boxing event will be held at Genetti's in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday March 3rd. Promoter Chris Coyne is excited about the National and Local flavor to the bouts.
Pro boxing returns to Wilkes-Barre
-
Boxing Returns to Wilkes-Barre in March
-
Michael Leighton The Newest Goalie In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Adds Depth To The Penguins
-
Pens and Pins Bowling Tournament
-
Jimmy Kelleher Gets Back Into The Ring On March 3rd
-
Wilkes Men Top King’s 76-64 in 99th Meeting
-
-
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin vs Tunkhannock Wrestling
-
Pickleball Tournament Comes to Wilkes-Barre YMCA
-
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Fall to Phantoms 3-2
-
Michael Leighton Joins Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
-
UPDATE: 11-Year-Old Girl From Wilkes-Barre Found Safe
-
-
Two Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Wilkes-Barre
-
Two Pedestrians Hurt in Hit and Run near Wilkes-Barre
-
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Wilkes-Barre