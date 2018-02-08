× Plaza in Carbon County Adds Charging Stations

ALBRIGHTSVILLE — You’ll find more than just a car wash station at Pine Point Plaza in Albrightsville.

Now, you’ll also find a place to charge electric cars.

The owner of the plaza recently installed the stations with the hope that it will draw more people with electric cars to this part of the Poconos.

“People come to the car wash asking where the nearest charging station was and the nearest is Jim Thorpe or over in Tannersville, so we felt that it was a good idea to install these and help our business as well,” said Jim Smith, Pine Point Plaza.

These new charging stations were installed just a couple weeks ago.

Telsa donated them at no cost.

Owner Jim Smith says he’s in charge of paying the electricity. That cost is only a few extra bucks a month.

While two of the charging stations only work for Tesla, there is also a universal electronic charging station for other electronic brands.

“You know it’s something that is catching on and growing and it’s just another way for people to conserve,” said Smith.

The Pine Point Plaza Car Wash will be added to the Tesla charging station online map.

