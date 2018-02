Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A man who fled to Florida following a deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre is now headed to prison.

A judge sentenced Keanu Pinnock on Thursday to up to 24 years behind bars.

In November, Pinnock pleaded guilty to third degree murder for his part in the 2016 shooting death of Irvando Crooks.

Pinnock spent three months on the run before U.S. marshals caught up with him down south.