× Part of I-81 South Closed in Susquehanna County to Remove Big Rig

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A part of a highway in Susquehanna County is closed while crews remove a tractor trailer.

Both lanes of Interstate 81 south are closed between New Milford/Lakeside exit (223) and the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit (230).

Crews are working to remove a tractor trailer from the median from Wednesday’s crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.