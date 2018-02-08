Part of I-81 South Closed in Susquehanna County to Remove Big Rig
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A part of a highway in Susquehanna County is closed while crews remove a tractor trailer.
Both lanes of Interstate 81 south are closed between New Milford/Lakeside exit (223) and the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit (230).
Crews are working to remove a tractor trailer from the median from Wednesday’s crash.
1 Comment
Park 'em during snowstorms
This idiot should be ordered to incur all expenses, lose CDL for life, and face incarceration. Speeding bidrigs on snow are more deadly than ANY Dui!