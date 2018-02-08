School Closings And Delays

Part of I-81 South Closed in Susquehanna County to Remove Big Rig

Posted 9:11 am, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:10AM, February 8, 2018

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A part of a highway in Susquehanna County is closed while crews remove a tractor trailer.

Both lanes of Interstate 81 south are closed between New Milford/Lakeside exit (223) and the Great Bend/Susquehanna exit (230).

Crews are working to remove a tractor trailer from the median from Wednesday’s crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

