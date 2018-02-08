× New Home for Samson

SCRANTON — It was a fire in Carbondale last month that killed 57-year-old David Williams and left Samson, his retired service dog, without an owner.

Fortunately for Samson, or Sammy, a WNEP Facebook post about his need for a new home went viral and thanks to social media, the 14-year old dog found a new home

“One morning, I was just scrolling through Facebook and I saw the article about the fire and I was reading it and then I saw about Sam,” says Michaella Brady.

As it turns out, Michaella Brady had something in common with the homeless German Shepard.

“My family went through a house fire about 6 years ago, I actually lost my first dog. Feeling, you know, sympathy with him ’cause we kind of went through the same things, I was just instantly interested,” adds Brady.

Sammy lost his owner and his home of more than 10 years in a fire in Carbondale almost two weeks ago, but now he’s found a new loving home here in Scranton with Johnny and Michaella.

“He’s been really good. At first, he was kind of, you know, shy, laid by the door, would whimper a little bit at night, but now he’s warmed right up to us,” Brady tells Newswatch 16.

For Michaella’s boyfriend Johnny, Sammy’s past as a police dog and service animal inspired him to bring him into their home.

“Especially since he’s a service dog, like, I really wanted to give it a try and well, you can see for yourself he’s having a great time,” says Johnny Villar.

And Johnny Villar says Sammy hasn’t lost his touch despite his recent tragedy.

“This is one heck of a guard dog. He searches the perimeter all the time he makes sure that everything is good to go,” adds Johnny Villar.

And Sammy’s new owners recommend rescuing an animal in need if you have the means.

“Because it’s like the lottery, you know? You never know if you’re going to win but with this dog, we definitely won,” says Villar.