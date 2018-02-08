Man Arrested After Dine and Dash in Olypant

OLYPHANT -- Social media helped crack a case in Lackawanna County.
Olyphant police arrested Zachary D'Angelo on Thursday after someone recognized him from a Facebook post.
Officers say he's the one who had food delivered to a laundromat on Lackawanna Avenue Tuesday night and ran off with the food but without paying.
He faces robbery charges in Lackawanna County.
4 comments
Cowboy
Woman robs Church 1.5 million dollars gets house arrest.
Man steals FOOD what will his faith bring?
wake up
If he were not white, there would already be a hundred posts here about building the wall….
i quit..
MAYBE. BUT BECAUSE HE IS WHITE,HE GETS HIS PICTURE ON NEWS. IF THERE IS ANY OTHER SHADE, WE DO NOT EVEN GET A DESCRIPTION! PLEASE EXPLAIN THAT..
Where's da pics?
Exactly. Just look at the Wilkesbarre shooting. Or the dope smoking parents/limp biscuit in Nanticoke.