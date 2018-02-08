School Closings And Delays

Man Arrested After Dine and Dash in Olypant

Posted 5:03 am, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58AM, February 8, 2018

OLYPHANT -- Social media helped crack a case in Lackawanna County.

Olyphant police arrested Zachary D'Angelo on Thursday after someone recognized him from a Facebook post.

Officers say he's the one who had food delivered to a laundromat on Lackawanna Avenue Tuesday night and ran off with the food but without paying.

He faces robbery charges in Lackawanna County.

