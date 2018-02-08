× Local Fans Cheer Eagles along Parade Route

PHILADELPHIA — The parade in Philadelphia is over, but fans are still basking in the glow of a Super Bowl victory.

Fans waited in the cold all day just to get a chance to wave at their favorite players. The parade lasted hours and fans tell Newswatch 16 they loved every minute of it.

The streets of Philadelphia were packed and some even climbed trees.

Fans traveled near and far just to get a glimpse of their favorite players in Philadelphia, their Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Many woke up in our area and took the bus down the turnpike, straight to the City of Brotherly Love to be part of all this.

“I waited my entire life,” said Andrew Seder of Gouldsboro. “I am from Philadelphia originally and I have been waiting for this forever. Every year you think there’s hope and they disappoint you and I always said as soon as they win I am going to the parade. I think it’s going to be the biggest parade the city has ever seen.”

“(My son) doubted it for a long time and unfortunately, I made him suffer but it was incredible, 13 years we lost. I would take that loss to celebrate with him,” said Randy Deacon of Towanda.

There was no disappointment this time around. With Nick Foles as the quarterback, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Now with the Lombardi Trophy in hand, they were able to celebrate with the fans who cheered them all season long.

“I have been waiting for this my whole life, just wanted to see the Eagles win a Super Bowl and it finally happened with a backup quarterback this year but we are excited to be here,” said William Doron of Lake Wallenpaupack.

“It’s crazy,” said Christ Stilts of Benton. “I said to him, we were watching the game, and I wanted to go if they won and here we are.”

Holding signs of support and chants as the players went along, fans got an up-close and personal look at the champions.

“I just think it’s a monumental moment and I really wanted to bring my boys down and show them how Philly sports are,” said Jamie Zimerofsky of Pottsville.