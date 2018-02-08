Harlem Globetrotters coming to Wilkes-Barre

The 'World Famous' Harlem Globetrotters will be back at Mohegan Sun Arena February 24th for two shows (2pm,7pm). Globetrotter 'Buckets' Blake talked about bringing joy across the planet for 92 seasons.
