East Stroudsburg Murder Suspect Charged for Similar Robbery

STROUDSBURG — A man accused of murdering a Domino’s delivery driver at East Stroudsburg University is now charged with the robbery of another delivery man.

State police say Israel Berrios admitted shooting and killing Richard Labar as he delivered pizza to a house on the campus in December.

Now, officers say Berrios is one of three men who jumped out of a vehicle and attacked another Domino’s delivery driver on Emerson Drive in November.

Investigators say Berrios admitted to this assault as well.

