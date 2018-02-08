Eagles Fans Return to Northeast PA After Celebrating Parade Day for Super Bowl Champs in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- Philadelphia Eagles fans marched off their buses at a parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township Thursday evening, still flying high after a long day of celebrating in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Absolutely awesome, best time of my life, best time of my life,” said Brian Woss from Hanover Township.

They joined more than one million Birds fans who flocked to Philadelphia as the city threw its beloved team a parade for its win in Super Bowl LII.

“It was a great time, experience of a lifetime,” said Woss. “I've been waiting my whole life to do this and I finally did it.”

“Oh my goodness, it was incredible. I mean, just the energy around,” said Brittany McKoewn from Kingston. “Everybody was thrilled to be there, and I mean, we've been waiting for this forever, so to be able to have the opportunity to go down there and experience it, it was just great.”

The trip was organized by Paulson Tours in Hanover Township. Owner Greg Paulson says seats on their four buses sold out fast. He took 225 people to see the Eagles be feted for their first Super Bowl win.

“Sold out in 12 hours. We literally, Molly and myself could not get off the phone, taking orders constantly,” said Paulson. “If I had the idea that it would be this popular I would have did 10 buses or more.”

“Absolutely fantastic, I loved it. I've been waiting a long time for it. It was great. Words can't describe it. Words can't describe it. It was fantastic. I loved it,” said John Woss, Brian’s brother, who is also from Hanover Township.

Paulson has gone on other tours he's organized but says this one is by far one of the most memorable.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, and people absolutely were great in my opinion, great fans. They were well behaved,” said Paulson. “They just enjoyed the moment and loved finally getting the celebration of the Super Bowl parade.”

And while this was a once in a lifetime day for fans, they tell me they are fully prepared to return to Philadelphia for next year's Super Bowl celebration.